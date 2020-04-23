Every morning Angie Ange starts the show with her Morning Motivation, and with this quote, she wants people not to be afraid of “the branch breaking”. The human spirit is strong and we have the ability to persevere. You sometimes need to break off that branch and “trust your wings.”
“A bird sitting on a tree is never afraid of the branch breaking, because her trust is not on the branch but on it’s own wings. Always believe in yourself” – Unknown
Wake up with The Morning Hustle Monday-Friday 6am ET/5am CT. You can download our mobile app here.
SEE ALSO: Tiffany Haddish and Common’s Virtual Bumble Date Was The Cutest Thing Ever!
SEE ALSO: Morning Motivation: Go With The Shift Because Stuff Is Always Going To Happen [VIDEO]
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
Spend With Your People: 11 Black-Owned Businesses To Support During Coronavirus Pandemic
Spend With Your People: 11 Black-Owned Businesses To Support During Coronavirus Pandemic
1. MCBRIDE SISTERS WINESSource:MCBRIDE WINES 1 of 11
2. MOOVN RIDESHARE APPSource:MOOVN 2 of 11
3. THE HONEY POT COMPANYSource:THE HONEY POT COMPANY 3 of 11
4. Kaleidoscope Hair ProductsSource:Kaleidoscope Hair Products 4 of 11
5. BLACK AND MOBILESource:BLACK AND MOBILE 5 of 11
6. SOUTHERN GENTSSource:SOUTHERN GENTS 6 of 11
7. UNCLE NEAREST WHISKEYSource:UNCLE NEAREST WHISKEY 7 of 11
8. BROOKLYN CIRCUSSource:BROOKLYN CIRCUS 8 of 11
9. CLOTH AND PAPERSource:CLOTH AND PAPER 9 of 11
10. FLAMEKEEPERS HAT CLUBSource:FLAMEKEEPERS HAT CLUB 10 of 11
11. FREDERICK BENJAMIN GROOMINGSource:FREDERICK BENJAMIN GROOMING 11 of 11
HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE
Angie’s Morning Motivation: Why You Always Need To Trust Your Wings [VIDEO] was originally published on themorninghustle.com