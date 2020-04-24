Fivio Foreign Drops 800 B.C. & Talks About Meek Mill Collab

Mr. Big Drip himself Fivio Foreign dropped another bomb on us with a EP named “800 BC”. Fivi already got multiple songs ringing off in the streets with Big drip and Wetty. Paris Nicole and Fivio took over Hip-Hop 103.9’s Instagram to talk about the project and how he continues to go viral. The newest project 800 BC was rumored to stand for “Before Corona” but Fivio cleared that up and said that is false! Foreign also talks to his Philly fans about his new song with Meek Mill. MOVIE!

Stream 800 BC

