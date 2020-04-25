Travis Scott Gives Animated Concert On Fortnite

Travis Scott is always ahead of the curve when it comes to thinking out of the box.

The 27-year-old rapper has teamed up with Fortnite-maker Epic Games to deliver fans an animated concert series.

Scott’s worldwide virtual tour attracted a staggering 12.3 million viewers on its first day.

The animated concert is a mix between Astronomical meets psychedelic which includes Travis jumping out from a giant robot.

While Travis has already wrapped up his concerts for the US, he has two remaining shows for today for the Americas & Europe.

Check out highlights from Travis’ US concert below.