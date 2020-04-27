K Camp Talks New Project Kiss 5 & Gives Us A Quarantine Update

K Camp has been the hitmaker for quite some time now. Camp has dropped off a new project for his day one fans named “Kiss 5” which is available on all streaming platforms. K Camp caught up with DJ AYEboogie to talk about the new project. Check the full interview below.

Related: Fivio Foreign Drops 800 B.C. & Talks About Meek Mill Collab

Related: Lil Mosey Talks About His Quarantine Experience & Does Blueberry Faygo TikTok Dance

Related: Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO HIP-HOP 103.9

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: