Music News
HomeMusic News

K Camp Talks New Project Kiss 5 & Gives Us A Quarantine Update

K Camp has been the hitmaker for quite some time now. Camp has dropped off a new project for his day one fans named “Kiss 5” which is available on all streaming platforms. K Camp caught up with DJ AYEboogie to talk about the new project. Check the full interview below.

 

 

Related: Fivio Foreign Drops 800 B.C. &amp; Talks About Meek Mill Collab

Related: Lil Mosey Talks About His Quarantine Experience &amp; Does Blueberry Faygo TikTok Dance

Related: Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus

 

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO HIP-HOP 103.9

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9:
Headlines
Close