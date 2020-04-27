Dream Doll Wants To Collab W/ Megan Thee Stallion & Doja Cat!

Dream Doll got on Hip-Hop 103.9’s Instagram Live with Paris Nicole to give us an update on how she has been during quarantine. Doll also tells us what collab she would love to do. Two words, GIRL POWER! Check the full interview out below!

Related: Happy Birthday Dream Doll!: 5 Times The Doll Was Looking Like A Sweet Dream [Photos]

Related: DreamDoll Reveals She Has A Major Acting Role In The Works For 2019

Related: “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” Adds Faith Evans

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO HIP-HOP 103.9

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: