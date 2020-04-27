The Hip-Hop community continues to feel the impact behind the current health crisis. Scarface had a near death experience due to the infection.

As spotted on HipHopDX the Rap legend has had a tumultuous last couple of weeks. In a virtual interview with his Geto Boys band member Willie D he further opened up about his battle with the Coronavirus. Back in March he revealed he had tested positive but it is a lot more serious than we all thought. “I fought the COVID, double bilateral pneumonia and kidney failure, all in my house,” Brad shared.

He went on to detail his set up as he hooked up a blood stent for his dialysis live on camera. “This my new lifeline. I got to change my entire diet. I got to do dialysis four times a week, three hours a day. That’s taking all of my blood out, cleaning it, and putting it back in my body. Before the COVID, I never had kidney problems before.” Additionally he pulled no punches when he was asked about his original symptoms. “I couldn’t keep food down, I couldn’t get comfortable, I couldn’t sleep, I couldn’t stay woke, I could not breathe. It was the worst time of my life.

This is not the first rapper who has admitted to contracting the virus. In March Slim Thug also revealed that he too had been battling COVID-19; last week he confirmed has fully recovered. Unfortunately we lost one of the good guys with Fred Da Godson who passed on April 23.

You can see Face’s interview below.

Photo: Pandora

Scarface Suffered Kidney Failure And Is Now On Dialysis Because Of COVID-19 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Martin Berrios

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: