TV Takedown: Dennis Rodman Gains Legendary Stature After His Episode On The Last Dance [VIDEO]

Between The Last Dance and Insecure, Sunday night television had everyone on social media reacting. Dennis Rodman and Coach Phil Jackson were the featured storylines from episode 3-4 from the docu-series The Last Dance. From Dennis Rodmans wild style on and off the court, his celebrity relationships, and the story of his 48 hour vacation to Las Vegas during the season and had to have Michael Jordan come get him with Carmen Electra hiding in the room, The Last Dance alone provided plenty of reactionary commentary.

 

Lore’l fills you in on what you missed from Insecure and which friendship continues to have major friction. Which did you watch last night, The Last Dance, Insecure, or both?! Let us know your thoughts on social media about both shows.

Pay The Man! Twitter Reacts To Scottie Pippen's Contract After Watching "The Last Dance"

Pay The Man! Twitter Reacts To Scottie Pippen's Contract After Watching "The Last Dance"

Pay The Man! Twitter Reacts To Scottie Pippen's Contract After Watching "The Last Dance"

The premiere of The Last Dance aired last night on ESPN, and fans got the first two parts of the 10 part docuseries that follows the 1996-1997 Chicago Bulls team. There was plenty of drama happening on and off the court, but it was Scottie Pippen's contract that had the internet talking. Even though he was considered one of the best players in the league, he was only making about 2.5 million dollars a season, and wasn't even in the Top 100 when it came to players contracts in the league. Some people blamed the GM, others blamed Michael Jordan, and then a few said it was Scottie's fault for signing the actual contract. Whoever you want to blame, it was a simple fact how grossly under paid he was at the time! He did get a huge payday after leaving the Bulls, and Larisa Pippen wanted everyone to know he did okay for himself. https://twitter.com/larsapippen/status/1252107923947307008 Check out some of the funniest reactions from The Last Dance that made Scottie Pippen be one of the top trending topics on Twitter all morning!

