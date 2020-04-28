Kylie Jenner has been staying healthy during the quarantine by working out, eating clean & twerkin’?! Ms. Jenner was on TikTok with her friend making funny videos by the pool where we gotta glimpse of her twerkin’ skills. Ok Kylie we see you!!

What would you rate this twerk out of 10?

Related: Kylie Jenner Is On The Beach Showin’ OFF! [Photos]

Related: Angela Simmons Thirst Trap Quarantine Photos

Related: Doja Cat Sexy Quarantine Outfits [Photos]

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO HIP-HOP 103.9

Oh Ok?!: Kylie Jenner Twerkin’ By The Pool [Video] was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Weso

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: