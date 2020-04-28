This stay at home order isn’t so bad with all this new music dropping! It looks like the rumored project between Breezy and Thugga is dropping May 5th! I dont know why I feel like this is gonna have some heat on it!

via Rap UP

Earlier this month, Chris revealed that he and Young Thug were working on a joint project. “Me and Thugga Thugga @thuggerthugger1 Got a mixtape coming soon,” he said, while Thugger reposted the same message on his Instagram Story.

Chris Brown and Young Thug Slated to Drop Slime&B May 5th

Tropikana

