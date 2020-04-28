Kelly Rowland Explains The Stunning Visual For Her Single & Life Setting Her Up For The Solo Space [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Kelly Rowland joined us on The Morning Hustle to discuss her latest single “Coffee“, life preparing her to become a solo artist, and we have some fun with a game of ‘Word Association’.

We kick things off by discussing her visually stunning new music video, and she explains the importance behind the powerful visual and wanting to show the “strength in black women coming together.”

We go into the importance of supporting black business, remembering the good while ignoring certain negativity on social media, and she reveals the biggest regret she had in her career when it came to taking someones advice and what she learned from that. We finish things up with a game of Word Association, where we throw a random word at Kelly and she has to respond with the first thing that comes to mind.

Kelly Rowland continues to be a staple in the R&B space and we can’t wait to hear what else she has to offer after hearing her new single “Coffee”. Listen to the full podcast with The Morning Hustle and Kelly Rowland above and be sure to download The Morning Hustle app!

