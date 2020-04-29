Brandy Teases New Music “Babymama” Featuring Chance The Rapper

Brandy is making her return baby! On Friday the R&B icon will drop her new single, “Baby Mama” featuring Chance The Rapper.

It’s produced by Hit-Boy and is arriving just in time for Mother’s Day!

pic.twitter.com/dejytCnLVa — b r a n d y (@4everBrandy) April 28, 2020

Brandy says it was very important for her to come out with a powerful message for all the moms out there doing their thing!

“It’s celebrating mothers out there who are out there doing their best for their children and striving in their independence, in their strength, in their power. I just wanted to come out with a powerful message like that.”

The vocal bible herself is gearing up to release her seventh studio album, the follow up to 2012’s Two Eleven. “I’ve dedicated the last couple years of my life to my new music, my new project. It’s taken me a while, but I’m so happy about the focus and the work ethic that I’ve put into this project. I’m really proud of it and I finally feel ready to present it to the world.” Well sis thanks for the snippet because we are ready!

