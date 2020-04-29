How to Get Salon-Ready Nails During the Quarantine [Video]

When it comes to maintaining our looks during this quarantine, we think we speak for women nationwide when we say, the struggle is real!

With all beauty salons closed, it can be hard to fill your best when your beauty routine is thrown off.

But it doesn’t necessarily have to be especially with the press-on nails making a comeback.

What was once considered a 90’s fashion faux pas is now the latest beauty trend that is affordable and easy to use.

Did we mention that the process takes can be done in no time?

Seriously, you no longer have to be a nail technician to get salon-ready nails. Don’t believe us? We’ll show you!

Check out our video below to see how you can get salon-ready nails in less than 10 mins!