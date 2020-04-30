Current COVID-19 Cases In Philly, NJ & DE Update (April 30)

Philadelphia plans on slowly starting to open back up Friday, May 1st. Philly’s current cases of COVID-19 is 13,803. In surrounding states, New Jersey’s amount of cases is at 116,264 & Delaware is at 4,655.

As we continue to flatten the curve we are reminded to be staying inside until told otherwise. For our essential workers to be taking extra precautions by wearing gloves and keeping hands to themselves.

