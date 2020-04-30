Rat Raps: Tekashi 6ix9ine Gets Permission To Film Video In His Backyard

Even though he has kept a relatively low profile since he has been released from prison it seems the world will get to see how Tekashi is really living. He has been given approval to film new visuals from the safety of his home.

TMZ is reporting that the rainbow haired stool pigeon has received yet another break from the justice system. The gossip site is says that the Brooklyn native will be allowed to film videos in his backyard. But the consideration comes with some rules he has to abide by. “The defendant is permitted to conduct employment-related activities outside the residence but within the confines of the rented property for two (2) hours per week on one (1) specific day that needs advanced approval by the Probation Officer,” Judge Paul Engelmayer wrote.

The approval comes roughly a week after Tekashi’s lawyer Lance Lazarro submitted a formal request for approval on behalf of his client. His letter read “I am writing today only to request the court’s approval to permit Mr. Hernandez to spend up to two hours in his backyard, once a week, for employment purposes only”.

The “Gummo” rapper is rumored to have new music coming shortly. In a recent Instagram story he teased at something forthcoming with “YOU READY? MAY 8TH” which coincides with his birthday.

