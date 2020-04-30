The Morning Hustle
The BeyHive Buzz Over Beyoncé’s ‘Savage’ Remix with Megan Thee Stallion [VIDEO]

 

Beyoncé’s highly-publicized feature on Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” had the internet buzzing. “Hips TikTok when I dance/On that Demon Time, she might start an OnlyFans,” she raps. In addition to her reference to the subscription-based photo and video service, she also showed love to her hometown of Houston and her mother Tina Knowles on the track. The BeyHive and The Hotties already had the song as the #1 Trending song on YouTube in hours.

It looks like another powerhouse collaboration is on the way between Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj, and Tekashi 6ix 9ne gets permission from the judge to start shooting music videos. Catch up with everything during the Hip-Hop Spot with Headkrack every morning!

Beyoncé's Best Rap Moments: 9 Times The 'B' In Beyoncé Stood For Bars

[gallery size="medium" type="columns" ids="57096,57094"] It's no secret that Beyoncé is one of the greatest performers of our generation, and even though she's known most for her singing skills, every few years we get blessed with some bars from Queen B. Songs like "Apeshit", "Partition", and "Feeling Myself" all show off the versatility that Bey can bring to any type of record. Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion had the internet on fire after they released the official remix for "Savage", with Beyoncé rapping about Demon Time and OnlyFans accounts gives fans a small view of her savage side. What are your favorite rapping Beyoncé songs of all time? Here are 9 times she proved we need all need to acknowledge her rapping prowess.  

