QuickSilva and his lovely wife Ashley Silva speak to some of the area’s most high profile couples to discuss how they are staying sane while stuck together 24/7, what quarantine has taught them about one another, good & bad. And what life lessons they each plan to take from quarantine into the new normal.
Couples Include:
Nick And Marilyn Mosby
Jamie and Erana Tyler
Chris And Candice Bassett
Quick & Ash Present: Relationship Survival “Quarantine Edition [Video] was originally published on kysdc.com