Quick & Ash Present: Relationship Survival “Quarantine Edition [Video]

QuickSilva and his lovely wife Ashley Silva speak to some of the area’s most high profile couples to discuss how they are staying sane while stuck together 24/7, what quarantine has taught them about one another, good & bad. And what life lessons they each plan to take from quarantine into the new normal.

Couples Include:

Nick And Marilyn Mosby

Jamie and Erana Tyler

Chris And Candice Bassett

Quick & Ash Present: Relationship Survival “Quarantine Edition [Video]  was originally published on kysdc.com

