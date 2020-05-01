Beyoncé & Megan Thee Stallion Honored By Mayor of Houston With Their Own Respective Days

Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion have always put on for their hometown of Houston, now their hometown is showing them love by honoring the two natives with their own day.

On Thursday (Apr 30), Houston Mayor, Sylvester Turner, announced that the city will be honoring Beyoncé And Megan Thee Stallion with their own official days due to their efforts to contribute funding to COVID-19 relief efforts.

“Because of both artists’ contributions to uplifting our communities, holding down #HTown, &for helping us remain #HoustonStrong our city will present both artists with their own respective days,” Mayor Turner wrote via Twitter. “It’s great to see proceeds from the single’s purchase will support Bread of Life. Let’s purchase & support this organization’s efforts. I look forward to connecting with both artists teams to find the appropriate time to make these requests a reality. #HoustonStrong”

#Htown’s @Beyonce & @theestallion dropped a new remix that is just #Savage. Because of both artists contributions to uplifting our communities, holding down #HTown, & for helping us remain #HoustonStrong our city will present both artists with their own respective days. st (1/2) — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) April 30, 2020

It’s great to see proceeds from the single’s purchase will support Bread of Life. Let’s purchase & support this organization’s efforts. I look forward to connecting with both artists teams to find the appropriate time to make these requests a reality. st #HoustonStrong (2/2) — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) April 30, 2020

Meg Thee Stallion took to Instagram to share her response to the news, before announcing that she will be donating all of her proceeds from the record to the Bread of Life Foundation.

“Houston Hotties we’re getting a dayyyy @Beyoncé and I decided to give all artist proceeds to “bread of life” and give back to our home town Houston Texas! So make sure y’all stream for a good cause !!!”

As previously reported, the two H-Town queens join forces to release the surprise remix to Meg’s infectious and viral hit “Savage”, in an effort to raise money for the city of Houston amid the pandemic.

Although Beyoncé hasn’t responded to the news publicly, we are pretty sure we will hear it mentioned in a few bars later on.

Check out the “Savage” Remix below and to donate to Bread of Life, click here.

