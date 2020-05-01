Who Was Nicki Going At In The ‘Say So’ Remix With Doja Cat & Drake Announces Next Album Release Date [VIDEO]

The Morning Hustle
We get back-2-back days of mega remixes with Nicki Minaj teaming up with Doja Cat for the “Say So’ Remix one day after Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion unleashed ‘Savage’ Remix. We all agree Nicki sounds great, but now everyone is questioning who Nicki was throwing shots at with some questionable bars.

“Why you talkin’ ’bout who body fake?” Minaj raps. “With all them fillers in your face, you just full of hate / That real a** ain’t keep your n**** home / Now you lookin’ silly, that’s word to silicone.” 

Some people think it may be Cardi B, others thought it was Wendy Williams until Nicki denied that on her IG story, so for now we are all left in speculation.

Drake also announced his upcoming album dropping this summer, and blessed his fans with a mixtape titled Dark Lane Demo with features from Future, Chris Brown, Playboi Carti and more. Check out all the other music that dropped on #NewMusicFriday with Headkrack’s Hip-Hop Spot!

What are you listening to this weekend?

[caption id="attachment_860417" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: NBC / Getty[/caption] It looks like Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj are using their talents to put beef rumors to rest, by teaming up for a remix to Doja’s infectious hit, “Say So.” On Wednesday (Apr 29), Doja Cat took to Instagram to share the good news with fans, posting a snippet of the track to her Instagram with a heartfelt caption thanking Nicki Minaj for the love. “YOU ASKED FOR IT Say So Remix ft. @NICKIMINAJ COMES OUT FRIDAY AT 12AM EST! THANK YOU NICKI ! I LOVE YOU,” Doja Cat wrote. https://www.instagram.com/p/B_lPcflD7hg/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link Although Nicki Minaj hasn’t posted to her social media accounts since February 29, the message with the collaboration is loud and clear after Nicki’s Barbz attempted to drag Doja Cat earlier this month. As previously reported, things between Nicki’s fan and Doja Cat escalated after Doja came to the defense of a fan and referred to the toxic elements of Minaj’s Twitter fanbase as “scum”, resulting in the Barbz attempting to start a “Doja’s Over” party on Twitter. https://twitter.com/MarinaDelRey612/status/1255630789921865730?s=20 Despite the hiccup, it appears to two rappers are moving forward in a positive direction and their fan bases couldn’t be any happier. Fans were so excited that leaks of unconfirmed versions of Nicki’s verse are rumored to have been released. https://twitter.com/cardibey4/status/1255870886336495616?s=20 https://twitter.com/AriaDanyelle/status/1255594987473043456?s=20 Between squashing beef and leaks, we know this remix is destined to be a hit. Check out Twitter’s reaction to the news of the collaboration below.

