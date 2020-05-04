Another week of major trending topics coming from Sunday night TV, especially from The Last Dance and Insecure. Billy Sorrells gives you his three biggest takeaways from episode 5 + 6 from The Last Dance, which featured Kobe Bryant and the impact MJ had on his career.
Lore’l fills you in on episode 4 of Insecure with more struggles between Issa and Molly. Issa Rae and the Inescure team did drop some major news last night, as it’s been announced Season 5 has already been picked up by HBO, giving her more time to get it all together!
What was your biggest takeaway from last nights episodes?
Cocaine Circus, Broken Bones & Bad Contracts: The Most Surprising Facts We Learned In ESPN’s The Last Dance Documentary
TV Takedown: 3 Takeaways From ‘The Last Dance’ + ‘Insecure’ Season 5 Announcement [VIDEO] was originally published on themorninghustle.com