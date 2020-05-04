Philly native, Geez decided to go around Kensington and pass out free pizza and water. During these trying times every effort in taking care of each other is a great effort!

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO HIP-HOP 103.9

Geez posted the video to his Instagram captioning it, “I brought 10 boxes of pizza and 2 cases of water and went down Kensington to feed those who are less fortunate earlier this evening. Let’s start a give-back challenge. Everybody who claim they get money do something to give back. I’ll be doing this once a week for the rest of the month!”

Related: Last Glance: Meet Michael Jordan’s Daughter, Jasmine Jordan [Photos]

Related: Meek Mill Ice’s Out His Girlfriend Milano On Her Birthday [Photos]

Related: Philly Woman Holds Up Traffic To Buy Some Ice Cream [Video]

Philly Man Passes Pizza & Water Around Kensington During COVID-19 [Video] was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Weso

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: