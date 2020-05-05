Robert Longfellow

Tory Lanez had a front-row seat to some drama, and the authorities have questions. Reportedly, the rapper and crooner’s girlfriend “friend,” who happens to be rapper Joe Budden’s ex, put hands on a woman who has a history of issues with the artist.

According to TMZ, the woman on Team Tory was a Kaylin Garcia. You just might remember her as being romantically involved with Budden a number of years ago. There was also the time she apparently she alleged made Sage The Gemini cry after she cheated on him, which he denies, but that’s neither here nor there.

As for what happened, Tory got into argument with Celina Powell outside his Miami condo (they seem to be neighbors). The victim, Powell claims Tory confronted her and tried to take her phone. This is when she claims that as she walked away, and Garcia wrapped her arm around her shoulder and neck and when she wasn’t looking, hurling her to the ground.

After trying, and failing, to kick Powell, the police report says Garcia hopped in Lanez’ white Bentley and dipped. There is reportedly surveillance footage, but it didn’t capture the alleged partial fade.Powell also tells TMZ that she blacked out during the assault, and woke to discover she was bruised with neck and back pain. But interestingly, she refused medical care at the time of the incident, but went to the hospital afterwards. Word is the whole thing started because Powell and Lanez have been that started when she clowned his hairline online. Hey, we’re just relaying the supposed facts. The struggle shall surely continue. View this post on Instagram No extensions ALL natural . A post shared by CELINA POWELL 💋 (@celinaapowellxo) on May 1, 2020 at 12:00pm PDT

Wait, THAT Kaylin?: Tory Lanez Witness In Assault Report After Confrontation IG Model was originally published on hiphopwired.com

