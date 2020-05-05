It’s been a hella hot minute since we’ve gotten some new work from Yonkers finest, The LOX, but the We Are The Streets rap trio has finally reunited for their day ones who appreciate what they bring to the game.

Going with some black-and-white cinematography for their visuals to “Loyalty and Love,” Styles P, Jadakiss and Sheek Louch take it back to their stomping grounds to showcase the struggle that shaped them into the successful men they are today. We love this right here.

From the East to the West, YG takes his Lambo for a ride on the coast line and throws up his set for his clip to “Laugh Now Kry Later!”

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from BBE AJ featuring Boosie Badazz, G Herbo, and more.

THE LOX – “LOYALTY AND LOVE”

YG – “LAUGH NOW KRY LATER!”

G HERBO – “INTRO”

BBE AJ FT. BOOSIE BADAZZ – “DOING MY DANCE REMIX”

ARCHIE SHEPP, RAW POETIC & DAMU THE FUDGEMUNK – “LEARNING TO BREATHE”

BILLYRACXX – “BUTTERFLY”

MONEYBAGG YO FT. FREDO BANG – “SPIN ON EM”

LIL QUILL – “NEED FOR SPEED”

BABY PLUG – “TOPIC”

The LOX “Loyalty and Love,” YG “Laugh Now Kry Later!” & More | Daily Visuals 5.4.20 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

O

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: