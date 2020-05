Chris Brown is celebrating his birthday with a collaboration with Young Thug. The “Overtime” singer announced the project last week and dropped a tracklist for the “Slime & B” project.

The new release boasts 13 tracks and seems to be limited to him and Thug with no other features involved.

It’s believed that the project was done while Chris and Thug were quarantined due to the Coronavirus, the two artists were seen playing basketball back in March.

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: