New Jersey Police Attack A Group Of Teens For Not Social Distancing [Video]

In the midst of a pandemic all cities around the world have ordered there residents to stay at home. During the lockdown many people have gone against the stay at home order. A group of gentlemen were allegedly outside in New Jersey where police officers attacked them. The alleged reason was for the group choosing not to social distance. No information has been given if the police officers have gotten in trouble for the terrible act of protecting & serving their communities.

