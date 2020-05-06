Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Meek Mill & Milano Welcome There Newest Addition To The Family On His Birthday!

Meek Mill Concert & D'usse Lounge in NYC

Source: Shareif Ziyada / Shareif Ziyada

Meek Mill has been having a great day like anyone else should be on there birthday right? Meek’s birthday festivities quickly have been put on hold due to him & girlfriend Milano Di Rouge welcoming the newest addition to there family!

Congrats to Meek Mill & Milano Di Rouge for there baby boy! This will be Meek’s second son and his oldest Papi now has a younger brother.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO HIP-HOP 103.9

Related: Meek Mill Ice’s Out His Girlfriend Milano On Her Birthday [Photos]

Related: New Crib Alert: Meek Mill &amp; Milano Build Baby Crib! [Video]

Related: Milano Reveals She Is Expecting at Milano Di Rouge Fashion Show!

 

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9:
Headlines
Close