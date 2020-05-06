Attorney Gerald A. Griggs On Why We Need Justice For Ahmaud Arbery [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Justice for Ahmaud Arbery is finally getting the national publicity it deserves after video of what really happened recently surfaced online.

According to NewsOne, “Ahmaud Arbery was out for a run in broad daylight in February when a pair of white vigilantes racially profiled him and allegedly tried to make a citizen’s arrest of Arbery when they purportedly and inexplicably suspected he was a burglar. It was only after the New York Times covered the shooting late last month that the case got national attention — more than two months after Gregory McMichael and his son Travis McMichael saw Arbery running, grabbed a .357 magnum revolver and a shotgun, hopped into a truck, followed him and shot him to death.”

We were joined by Georgia attorney Gerald A. Griggs to give us some insight into the case, why the delay in prosecution, and things that people should be doing to help demand justice for Ahmaud. A Georgia district attorney is recommending that the case of a man who was chased, shot and killed while running more than two months ago go to a grand jury, according to a news release obtained by CNN.

Listen to our full conversation & weigh in with your thoughts on The Morning Hustle social media accounts. We will keep everyone updated with what happens next around this case.

