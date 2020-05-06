Funeral homes are accustomed to dealing with death and grieving families, but they weren’t ready to deal with this prank phone call from Billy Sorrells. Funeral homes don’t just take calls and come pick up bodies, but this family didn’t seem to understand that. Watch the animated prank from The Morning Hustle called ‘Come Pick Up The Body’.

SEE ALSO: Nike To Donate 140,000 Air Zoom Pulse Sneakers To Healthcare Workers

SEE ALSO: Who’s Cappin?! “The Only Don We Acknowledge Is Lemon” [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Billy Sorrells File: “Come Pick Up The Body” Prank Phone Call [VIDEO] was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: