Angie’s Morning Motivation: Mastering The Art Of Being Silent [VIDEO]

Sometimes silence can be the loudest response. In today’s morning motivation, Angie explains why a lot of people need to hear and practice this!

“I’m mastering the art of being silent. even when there’s a lot to be said.” Share

People always feel the need to get in the last word, or rush to social media and weigh in on a trendy topic, but sometimes silence is the best answer, because not everyone or everything deserves your reaction. You don’t need to reacted to an insult. Mastering that silence allows you to avoid negative attention thats not worthy of your time. In the words of Kendrick Lamar, just “Be Humble”.

