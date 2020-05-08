Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Staying At “Opposite Ends Of House”

The quarantine has not been kind to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

Gossip reports from last week said the couple was disagreeing while sheltered with their children. Allegedly, Kim was taking care of the kids while Kanye was creating. That did not sit well with Kardashian.

A source tells The Sun, “Kim and Kanye are arguing and at each other’s throats during this pandemic. Kim is getting stir crazy, as she’s used to being on the go. It’s also a lot of time alone with the kids for her.”

The source also claims that both of them are staying at opposite ends of the house. For what it’s worth, Kim posted a picture of Kanye with two of the kids watching TV not too long after these reports surfaced.

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: