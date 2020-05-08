Kehlani Releases New Album “It Was Good Until It Wasn’t”

Kehlani has released her sophomore album, “It Was Good Until It Wasn’t” and it has a slew of features.

Jhené Aiko, Tory Lanez, James Blake, Lucky Daye, and Masego all make appearances on the 15-track album. Megan Thee Stallion guests on “Real Hot Girl Skit,” and Kehlani pays homage to her friend and artist, Lexii Alijai, who died at the age of 21 from a fentanyl and ethanol overdose.

Drake was instrumental in the making of Kehlani’s new album, when discussing the album with Apple Music she said during a discussion with Drake about old music, “It Was Good Until It Wasn’t,” and he stopped her and said, “Say that sh_t again…That’s your album.’”

