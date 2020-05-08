2 Chainz Reopens Restaurants For Dine In Service

2 Chainz went back and forth about how to reopen his 2 restaurants in Atlanta.

Both of them finally started serving customers for in house dining on Tuesday.

2 Chainz received some backlash initially with his plans to open immediately after the state of Georgia lifted coronavirus restrictions. The restaurants focused on feeding the homeless community in the meantime.

Sections are limited to 4 people or less inside the restaurants. Food is being served in to-go containers. Each place has an outdoor patio to promote further social distancing. Customers are instructed to wash their hands after entering. By the way, hookahs are available too. The hoses will be disposable and hookahs will be cleaned between uses.

Are you in an area where restaurants have starting dine-in service again? Have you been? Will you go anytime soon?

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: