Drive-In Movie Theaters Making A Comeback Amid Coronavirus

Drive-in movie theaters are currently making a comeback due to the pandemic with several in California and Texas seeing an uptick in business.

There are only about 300 drive-ins currently operating and while movie studios aren’t putting out new movies, people don’t seem to mind watching February releases.

Ticket sales at Showboat Drive-In Theater in Hockley, Texas saw a 40 percent increase in ticket sales, and the theater, which usually closes during the week, has been able to remain open since the pandemic began.

Cars must park ten feet away from each other and moviegoers must wear a mask whenever exiting the car. But is seems to currently be the perfect date night.

