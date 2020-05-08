Megan Thee Stallion Reveals Which Superstar She Wants to Work Next

Megan Thee Stallion just scored the biggest collaboration in her life when she teamed up with Beyonce for the Savage remix.

So who does she want to collaborate with next?

I’m good. I don’t need anyone else to collabo with. I already collabed with Nicki and I’ve collabed Beyonce, my life is made-bye, thank you! Thank you everybody!.

When the interviewer mentions Rihanna, Megan responded, Rihanna is that girl and I always wear Fenty so Oh my God that would blow my mind.

She probably forgot to mention Rihanna because awhile back when there was a rumor about a Megan and Rihanna collaboration, Rihanna was quick to shut it down.

