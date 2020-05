Looks Like 6ix9ine is back on the music scene like he has never left. The rapper recently released a new song just 40 minutes after going live on Instagram for the first time since being released from prison on federal crime charges. The video captures his signature rainbow style with the entire set filled with color- even the dancers. Check out 6ix9ine’s new video below.

