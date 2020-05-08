“Love & Hip Hip” Production Reportedly Shuts Down Indefinitely Due to COVID-19

The New York, Miami, Atlanta and Hollywood series in the Love & Hip Hop franchise has stopped production for now due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to The Shade Room, the official statements reads, Due to the 2019-20 coronavirus pandemic, all production on the ‘Love & Hip Hop’ franchise series has been forcibly shut down.

Therefore, the remaining season 10 episodes of Love & Hip Hop: New York and the remaining season 9 episodes of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta are postponed until further notice.

