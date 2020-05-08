Nicki Minaj Shows Love To Megan Thee Stallion, Beyoncé, & Doja Cat Amid Chart Battle

There is a chart battle going on between the ladies as Beyonce and Megan Thee Stallion dropped their remix of “Savage” earlier this week and Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat released their “Say So” remix.

“How do you feel about two female rap songs being on the top of the billboard charts next week?” Nicki was asked by a fan. “I love all the girls involved. It just feels like an epic moment to witness & be a part of @ the same damn time,” Nicki responded.

The message was seen by Megan who reposted Nicki’s loving words, with a crying emoji and heart-eye emoji, “I love her.”

Going up against Beyonce and Megan Thee Stallion will be no small feat for Doja, however, she promised her fans that if she got the Nicki verse she would show them her breasts, maybe that will help her get to the top spot.