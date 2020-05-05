Set Your Appointment With Spectrum Community Health Center

Setting up an appointment via our telehealth system is as simple as setting up a regular appointment. You can talk to a health professional through your landline, mobile phone, computer, or tablet. We accept both insured and uninsured patients, and telehealth is covered by most insurance. If you are uninsured, we won’t turn you away—plus we’ll also help you get covered through Medicaid.

Contact info: PhillyTelehealth.com or call (215) 471-2761

Visit Spectrum Community Health Center website: https://www.spectrumhs.org/make-an-appointment/telehealth/

