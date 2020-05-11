Lil Wayne & Eminem Co-sign Philly Artist RJ Payne [Video]

Lil Wayne & Eminem have made their stamp in hip-hop a very long time ago. What’s even more impressive is their awareness of the newer act from around the world. Weezy has been vocal on his support for Lil Baby & Yung Dolph. Eminem was the latest guest on Young Money Radio where they had a great hip-hop conversation.

When Wayne asked Em who are some new artists he’s listening to he brought up a Philly artist by the name of RJ Payne. Old news to us that RJ is dope but great to see the pioneers start giving him his credit! RJ Payne took to Instagram and spoke about his name being brought up, “Be careful who you doubt, you never know who they might become.

Shout out to the goats @eminem x @liltunechi ”

