Jay-Z & Roc Nation Demand Justice for Ahmaud Arbery in Open Letter

JAY-Z signed a letter in conjunction with Roc Nation and “Team Roc” Meek Mill, Yo Gotti, and Alicia Keys in regards to the murdered Georgia jogger, Ahmaud Arbery.

The letter demands that Arbery’s killers, Gregory and Travis McMicaels, be convicted of murder. In a letter to officials, JAY-Z is asking for the,“the great state of Georgia, and with the entire world watching, to ensure that fair trial is conducted, as that can only lead to the appropriate felony convictions of both McMichaels.”

Ahmaud Arbery was murdered back in February, however, a video surfaced last week showing Arbery being gunned down by the McMichaels.

The man who filmed the murder is calling for the Georgia Bureau of Investigations to, “clear his good a name,” he claims he was an innocent bystander.

