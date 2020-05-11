Stop Pushing This Rat’: Snoop Dogg Irritated by People Giving Tekashi 6ix9ine Attention

Snoop Dogg made his bark heard in regards to Tekashi 6ix9ine. Snoop commented on a post by Tidal’s Elliott Wilson writing, “They gotta stop pushing this [rat],” All these media outlets making snitching cool. I’m old school. F*** 69 and everybody pushing his line right now all New York GZ feel me on this and if you don’t f*** u2.”

Tekashi released “Gooba” over the weekend and took to his first Instagram Live which resulted in an impressive audience number.

For an unknown reason Snoop addressed Meek Mill writing, “@meekmill if you allow sucka s*** you a sucka. Love you cuz stay sucka free.” On Friday’s release of Tekashi’s song, “Gooba” Meek had commented, “super traaassshh!” He also criticized Elliott for sharing Tekashi’s new music over music from Lil Durk who had released a project on May 8th.

