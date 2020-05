Rich the Kid is being sued over a $234,800 unpaid jewelry bill.

In the lawsuit, Peter Marco of Extraordinary Jewels of Beverly Hills claims Rich owes them money for bracelets, watches, and other pieces of bling.

Marco does admit that he’s been doing business with Rich since 2017 and that up until now he was paying his tab without any issues.

Rich has no comment on the lawsuit.

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: