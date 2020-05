The Morning Hustle Show is giving you a chance to win a $500 survival kit gift card brought to you by Gunna, Megan Thee Stallion and 300 Entertainment! Visit TheMorningHustle.com daily to watch “the word of the day” video (see below) and be caller #50 at 1-866-HUSTLE-8 (1-866-487-8538) to win.

CONTEST RULES

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: