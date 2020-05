This past Friday, Tekashi 6ix9ine blew Tory Lanez’s Instagram Live record out the water by getting over 2 million views.

When Torey found out about his record being broken he was calm and cool about the situation but did manage to throw in a little jab.

“I was looking at that 2 mil like … WELP … I’ma head out,” Lanez said on Instagram before switching directions. “LOL we not actually stopping quarantine radio! It was great holding the record when we had it.”

