Drake’s son Adonis shares a special moment with his mother, Sophie Brussaux.

Sophie posted a video of her with her 2-year-old son as they celebrated Mother’s Day on lockdown. The video was featured on Brussaux’s IG story and shows Adonis saying “da da” and speaking in French.

Drake’s baby mama shared a video of Adonis’ art project, which was colored and splattered painted jeans. “New jeans by Adonis,” Brussaux captioned the video.

