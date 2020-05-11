Nelly Set to Face Ludacris in Instagram Live Verzuz Battle

After the “vibe” (can’t call it a battle) between Erykah Badu and Jill Scott, Swizz and Timbland jumped on IG live to discuss it and announce the next battle.

They announced the battle for next Saturday will be between Nelly and Ludacris.

Ludacris gave the world 9 albums, 5 Billboard 100 singles and 4 Billboard 200 #1 albums.

Nelly gave the world 7 albums, 4 Billboard 100 singles, 3 Billboard 200 #1 albums and the distinction of being one of the best selling rap acts in American history.

