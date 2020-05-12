As Mike Tyson continues to train it is no surprise some of his fiercest competitors are in the rumor mill as possible contenders. One of his fiercest opponents is now considering the opportunity.

As spotted on TMZ the Brooklyn native is actively sparing in effort to sharpen his boxing skills back up. So much so that he has a serious itch to return to the squared circle. Last week Iron Mike shared a brief clip on his Instagram that proved that he is far from a slouch. The visuals show him throwing punches at a fast speed and from the looks of his coach he is still very dangerous.

The former champion detailed that he is interested in participating in an exhibition fight. The proceeds from the three-round bout will benefit #Unite4OurFight. As per their website the non for profit organization helps provide the youth access to social and emotional development education and counseling during COVID-19.

Naturally the clip sparked up interest among both his fans and the sports community at large. Speculative chatter quickly gained traction on who exactly Kid Dynamite would face and with good reason many thought Evander Holyfield would be the perfect foe. TMZ Sports got The Real Deal to give his take on the matter. When asked if he would fight Tyson for a third time he made it clear he would do it but it is not a priority. “My manager, they’ve been talking and all that,” he said. “But the fact is that with me personally, I think for me to ask, the only person that I would actually really ask is Riddick Bowe.” He went on to explain that he and Riddick are actually friends in real life thus it would make things even more interesting.

Tyson nor his camp have identified when exactly he will throw down but the footage is definitely great nostalgia. You can see Holyfield’s interview below.

Photo: DJDM

The Real Deal: Evander Holyfield Would Fight Mike Tyson But Isn’t In A Rush [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: