Congratulations to Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj on scoring their first number one hit with “Say So.”

The song jumped from number six to number one on the charts and marks the first number one song for each of the ladies.

As a matter of fact, with this song, Nicki has set the record for the longest wait to land a HOT 100 number one song of all the 109 songs that she’s had on the charts.

