Jay-Z, Meek Mill Sending Masks to Prisons

Jay Z and Meek Mill’s REFORM Alliance is sending out 10 million surgical masks to the U.S. jails and prisons.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey helped make the donation possible when he gave the organization a $10 million donation.

According to a recent report, prisons are having a hard time treating and testing prisoners during the pandemic and the REFORM Alliance is trying to help out best they can.

Prior to this donation, the organization has already sent out 10,000 masks to prison facilities.

