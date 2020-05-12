Cam’ron Teases ‘Paid in Full’ Sequel

During a recent interview with Pandora, Cam’ron answered the question many have been asking and that is, “will there be a Paid in Full sequel?”

Cam’ron says that talks about a sequel are “happening.”

“I been asked this question several times,” said Cam’ron. “This is the first time I’m giving you a possibility of a yes.”

The film, which came out in 2002, starred Cam’ron, Mekhi Phifer, Regina Hall, and others and was based on the drug careers of Aziz “AZ” Faison, Rich Porter, and Alpo Martinez.

