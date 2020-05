It’s been a little over a month since 6ix9ine was released from prison, four months early.

Last Friday the 24-year old rapper released his post-prison song and video for GOOBA, breaking YouTube’s history as the biggest 24-hour debut for a hip-hop video, with 43 million viewers.

In addition, on May 8 the rapper went on Instagram Live to address being called a ‘rat,’ breaking another record with more than two million viewers at its highest peak.

